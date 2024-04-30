Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Wreckfest, ThreeKingdoms, ATOM RPG, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

As for the app deal highlights, titles include Wreckfest, ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord, ATOM RPG, VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH, SkySafari 7 Plus, and more. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Dark Tower: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cafe Master Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $13 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Heritage Pack $40 low, Paper Mario Thousand-Year Door $50, more

iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Moon Calendar Plus: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chrono Trigger: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D remake): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D remake): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Nightmares: $7 (Reg. $8)

Wreckfest features:

Wreckfest is jam-packed with upgrade and customization options. Whether you are preparing for your next demolition derby with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and much more, or setting your car up for a banger race with engine performance parts like air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, etc., Wreckfest is shaping up to be the best combative motorsport game out there.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

Android game and app deals: Three Kingdoms, Dream Town,...
