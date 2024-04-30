Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Wreckfest, ThreeKingdoms, ATOM RPG, more

Your Tuesday edition of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go after the jump. On your way down, check out the deals we are tracking on Apple Magic Keyboards for 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as AirPods Pro 2 and everything else in our curated hub. As for the app deal highlights, titles include Wreckfest, ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord, ATOM RPG, VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH, SkySafari 7 Plus, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Dark Tower: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cafe Master Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $13 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Heritage Pack $40 low, Paper Mario Thousand-Year Door $50, more

iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Moon Calendar Plus: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chrono Trigger: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D remake): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D remake): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Nightmares: $7 (Reg. $8)

Wreckfest features:

Wreckfest is jam-packed with upgrade and customization options. Whether you are preparing for your next demolition derby with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and much more, or setting your car up for a banger race with engine performance parts like air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, etc., Wreckfest is shaping up to be the best combative motorsport game out there.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!