Go quick! Land a Best Buy ‘open-box excellent’ condition PlayStation Portal Remote Player down at $170

The official Sony PlayStation Portal Remote Player is yet to see any official straight up cash discounts. In fact, it has just started to be in-stock on a regular basis at major retailers like Best Buy for its $199.99 MSRP. While you can indeed land a new one at $200 right now via Best Buy, if you’re fast you might even get lucky and land the “Open-Box Excellent” condition unit while it’s available at $169.99 shipped. This is the lowest price we have tracked on the “Excellent” condition units and it might not last long. Go to the new listing page, click the Open-Box link below the price, and select the Excellent option to land the deal. More details below.

Here some details on the Excellent condition units from Best Buy right now:

Open-Box Excellent What you’ll get A product that looks and works like new, plus all original parts and accessories. What might be missing Original packaging, owner’s manual, and manufacturer registration.

Open-box products are covered under Best Buy’s returns and exchange promise. That means you can “return any in-store or online purchase to any Best Buy store” if needs be. And Best Buy also allows you to “ship it for free with a prepaid UPS shipping label.”

Sony PlayStation Portal Remote Player features:

PlayStation Portal Remote Player. Play your PS5 console over your home Wi-Fi with console quality controls using PlayStation Portal Remote Player.1 Experience the incredible immersion of DualSense wireless controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games.4 Put your game collection on PS5 in the palm of your hand— PlayStation Portal Remote Player can play compatible games you have installed on your console2 without needing to play on a TV. 1. PlayStation Portal Remote Player can stream compatible games installed on your PS5 console. PlayStation Portal Remote Player requires broadband internet Wi-Fi with at least 5Mbps for use. For a better play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15Mbps is recommended. The quality and connectivity of your play experience may vary depending on your network environment. A PS5 console and account for PlayStation Network is required. The PS5 console must be connected to a broadband internet connection, powered on fully or in Rest Mode, and it must be paired with your PlayStation Portal Remote Player.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!