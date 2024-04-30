LEGO launches 4x Insiders points promo on rare Star Wars sets, plus early deals

All of the May the 4th savings are going live a bit early today as LEGO is launching the first wave of the 4x Insiders Points promotion. Right now, you can get extra cashback by shopping LEGO Star Wars sets directly from the LEGO Group while also locking in the very first discounts on some all-new kits.

The main draw of the early promotions today is that you can get four times the points on select purchases. We’re expecting to see a 2x LEGO Insiders points promotions go live tomorrow, but ahead of time there’s some bonus credit to be had on all of the following sets.

Alongside the 4x Insiders Points perks, the LEGO Group is also rolling out the first wave of deals for Star Wars Day. There are two notable kits that have never sold for less than today’s deals and are some of the very first chances to save, period. They are both builds from last year’s summer wave of sets. You’ll have to go over to the Rewards Center and redeem the free offers in order to get a code to apply at checkout that’ll knock down the prices of the following kits.

While the Ghost and Phantom II set is the easy highlight, this sale also gives you a chance to save on the massive buildable Chewbacca from last year. It wasn’t the best-looking model ever, but now at $35 off, it might be worth considering – especially to pair with the new R2-D2 that just launched back in March or the upcoming C-3PO. All of them are going to be the same scale, so you might as well bring Chewie home now with some savings attached.

9to5Toys’ Take:

These new LEGO Star Wars promotions give us a sneak peek at what to expect from the actual Star Wars Day festivities starting tomorrow ahead of May the 4th. We’d recommend waiting until the Gift with Purchase offers go live, as you’ll be able to get even more added onto your purchase.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!