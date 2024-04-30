LEGO’s Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor set falls to new $88 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor for $79.99 shipped. This is a new all-time low on Amazon as it drops down from the usual $100 price tag. It’s also one of the very first chances to save. There have been a few $5 off price cuts over the past few months, but nothing even close to today’s $20 price cut since it launched back in May last year. I loved this set in my hands-on review and still very much recommend it – whether you’re a fan of The Mandalorian or not.

The Mandalorian Fang Fighter versus TIE Interceptor set tells you everything that you need to know about what’s included right in the name. It comes with a pair of starfighters that share the 957 included pieces. One is a highly-detailed TIE Interceptor, and the other is the Fang Fighter. It’s an Imperial versus Mandalorian battle set that also comes with some appropriate minifigures.

Din Djarin, AKA Mando, is headlining the set wielding the Darksaber alongside each of the vehicle’s respective pilots. There’s Axe Woves who mans the Fang Fighter, and then a standard TIE Pilot for the Interceptor. Finally, the R2-E6 Astromech droid completes the package.

Today’s deal comes just after seeing a collection of new LEGO sets hit store shelves. There’s a pair of massive models headlining the collection of all-new builds, including LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set and the new Batman mosaic.

More on the Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor set:

Kids can play out Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor battles with this LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian brick-built playset (75348). It features the Fang Fighter that made its debut in Season 3 of the popular Disney+ series and a classic TIE Interceptor. Each has an opening minifigure cockpit and 2 spring-loaded shooters, and the Fang Fighter has a weapon storage compartment. A super gift idea for ages 9 and up, the set also includes 3 LEGO minifigures with weapons, including The Mandalorian with a darksaber (new-for-May-2023 design), plus a new-for-May-2023 R2-E6 LEGO droid figure.

