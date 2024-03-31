You can now buy the LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set, Batman mosaic, other new sets for April

A new batch of LEGO sets are about to hit store shelves for April. It’s no joke! You can now score the long-awaited Dungeons and Dragons set alongside a massive Batman mosaic and quite a few other LEGO sets.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Check out all the new LEGO sets launching in April!

Last month for March we saw one of the largest collections of new sets this year debut. April is taking a different approach by focusing less on the quantity and more on releasing just a handful of new LEGO sets. There are most notably a pair of massive new creations we’re highlighting, as well as some other models to talk about, too.

You can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO. All of the following kits will go live at midnight in your local timezone on April 1.

Dungeons and Dragons Red Dragon’s Tale: $360 – Buy now

There’s really only one place to start when it comes to new LEGO sets for April, and that’s the Dungeons and Dragons set. We’ve been waiting for this one to debut for over a year. Now, it’s finally here! The new LEGO Ideas 21348 Dungeons and Dragons Red Dragon’s Tale set stacks up to 3,745 pieces and assembles a massive castle to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the roleplaying game.

It includes six different minifigures of various medieval adventurers like an Orc Rogue, Gnome Fighter, Elf Wizard, Dwarf Cleric, and Bard, as well as some monsters. There are skeletons, of course, but also a Beholder, as well as the Displacer Beast, a brick-built Gelatinous cube, and the Owlbear.

All of that earns the first-ever Dungeons and Dragons set a $359.99 price tag. It also comes with a digital download for an actual D&D oneshot campaign to actually play through the adventures of the included minifigures.

Batman: The Animated Series mosaic: $300 – Buy now

The LEGO Group is also celebrating another milestone this month. It’s the 85th anniversary of everyone’s favorite crime-fighting vigilante, and so the Caped Crusader is taking the spotlight. Another one of the new LEGO sets for April has the Batman: The Animated Series getting turned into a 4,210-piece buildable mosaic. It sports an art deco design with some 3D elements that bring the display piece to life.

The set will also include minifigures of Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Joker. They come on a little display stand flanked by gargoyles – an approach we have seen so many times from the LEGO Group with these display-worthy Batman models. I love that they’re keeping it consistent this time, too. Each of the new minifigues are designed around the looks of their Animated Series appereances, with some overy-stylized looks to fit with their cartoon designs.

You can buy the new Batman Gotham City Skyline set for $299.99.

Alongside those two massive sets, April is also seeing five other new LEGO kits debut. There’s a nice mix of out-of-this-world creations from the City and Friends lines, as well as buildable Marvel heroes and villains, plus more. Here’s the full breakdown:

Buildable Iron Spider-Man: $29.99 | 303 pieces

| 303 pieces Buildable Green Goblin: $34.99 | 471 pieces

| 471 pieces City Space Science Lab: $34.99 | 560 pieces

| 560 pieces Friends Space Research Rover: $49.99 | 514 pieces

| 514 pieces Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica: $49.99 | 806 pieces

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!