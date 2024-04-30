Linkind’s 4-pack of smart Edison Matter bulbs hits the lowest we have tracked at $32 (Reg. $60)

The official Linkind Amazon storefront is now offering the best price we have tracked on is 4-pack of ST58 Smart Matter Edison Light Bulbs at $31.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This set carries a regular price at $60 and has gone for even more at Amazon. While we have seen a few price drops down into the $50 range since release last summer, today’s offer is marking the lowest total we have seen yet. At $8 per bulb, they are among the lowest price you’ll find on an Edison-style solution with Matter support in tow as well. Additional details await below.

The Linkind ST58 Smart Matter Edison Light Bulbs are compatible with all smart home gear that supports the universal standard (Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and more) while delivering the retro Edison-style vibes. These bulbs also feature dimming capabilities (via the app) with variable temperature settings from 2700K to 6500K for a warmer or more cool illumination.

One thing you won’t get with the Edison-style bulbs above is multi-color action. If you’re looking for some more traditional smart bulbs with millions of color choices and Matter support, dive into yesterday’s deal on these TP-Link Matter light bulbs instead. Now going for $8.50 a pop, all of the details you need are waiting in our deal coverage right here. Then swing by our smart home hub for more.

Linkind Matter smart Edison light bulb features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulbs are compatible with all smart home platforms that join the Matter protocol. You can control all your smart home devices through platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home without having to download additional apps. Scan the Matter QR code to pair your light bulbs and easily add them to Matter-certified APP or AiDot APP. Go deep into customizing your smart bulbs with the AiDot App (colors, lighting scenes, schedules and more) or connect it with a smart home assistant for hands-free control. The wifi light bulbs support a dimming range of 1%~100% and easy to change the color temperature(2700K~6500K) form warm white to cool white.

