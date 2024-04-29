Add a couple smart TP-Link Matter light bulbs to your setup at $8.50 a pop: 2-pack for $17

Amazon is now offering TP-Link’s 2-pack of Tapo Matter Smart Multi-Color Bulbs down at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the lowest possible price. At launch back in September, just a single bulb would have cost you $18 with the 2-pack carrying a regular price of $30. After dropping into the $23 range over the holidays last year and more recently as low as $18 or so, today’s deal lands at $1 under our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked. While not as good as the $8.50 per bulb you’re paying on the 2-pack, you can find singles down at $9.99 Prime shipped right now. Get a closer look in our launch coverage alongside a breakdown below the fold.

Like all good Matter-certified bulbs, TP-Link’s Tapo set on sale here today are designed to work alongside the rest of your supported Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings hubs and smart home gear. The unified control experience is joined by 1,100 lumens of adjustable brightness alongside tunable white light action and your choice of millions of other colors. Add in dimming functionality here and the ability take control of it all via your smartphone or voice commands (Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant), and you’re looking at a capable, affordable Matter light solution.

Then check out these Govee smart TV lighting deals before you swing by our smart home hub. You’ll find offers on Govee’s new Matter RGB Neon Rope Light 2 as well as the very first price drop on its new Matter smart Floor Lamp 2. Complete with an illuminated base at $130 shipped – all of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here.

TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Multi-Color Bulbs features:

Easily design scenarios with various vivid colors for your daily routine or special activities with this smart light bulbs. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100% conveniently with the Tapo app. Experience more attractive and vibrant colors with a higher Color Rendering Index (CRI). Witness the true color spectrum in every corner of your home. Tune your lights to warm white (2500K) for restful sleep in the evening, or cool white (6500K) during working hours or when you need a morning boost. Matter devices work with any certified platform such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home & SmartThings. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Take control of your smart home with Matter Multi-Admin by granting access to trusted individuals to manage your devices with ease and security.

