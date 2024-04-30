Ninja’s Pod & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Maker with milk frother down at $80 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the latest Ninja PB051 Pod & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this Ninja brewer launched last spring and is now seeing a solid $50 price drop via Amazon. While there have been some holiday offers in the $75 range and some refurbished offers at just over $64, today’s deal is on par with just about all of the price drops we have tracked outside of those. Ninja steps things up a notch from your typical single-serve brewer with a couple add-ons found on its Pod & Grounds model, all of which we will detail down below.

Firstly, it offers up a few additional features you won’t find on somewhat comparable Keurig brewers. The PB051 features a built-in milk frother for at-home latte and foam action, as well as the ability to brew both K-Cup pods and your own ground beans with no additional accessories required. From there, you can also leverage Ninja’s brew styles, including Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty, as well as a series of cup sizes, from 6 ounces through to larger 24-ounce beverages.

While we are talking Ninja deals, we are also still tracking a solid offer on one of its latest air fryer releases. The brand’s new Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is still 25% off, delivering one of its latest countertop cookers to your kitchen at the $90 Amazon low. Check out all of the details right here.

Ninja Pod & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Maker features:

Brew a single-serve cup of coffee with grounds for ultimate flavor or with a coffee pod for ultimate convenience in one small footprint. Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz. pod brew or choose from a 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, or 24-oz. grounds brew. Brew more drink options vs. a leading single-serve coffee maker. Sleek, compact design takes up little countertop space, with a storage drawer for the brew basket or permanent filter when not in use. Brew a super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.

