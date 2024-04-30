Ninja’s Pod & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Maker with milk frother down at $80 ($50 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $130 $80

Amazon is now offering the latest Ninja PB051 Pod & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this Ninja brewer launched last spring and is now seeing a solid $50 price drop via Amazon. While there have been some holiday offers in the $75 range and some refurbished offers at just over $64, today’s deal is on par with just about all of the price drops we have tracked outside of those. Ninja steps things up a notch from your typical single-serve brewer with a couple add-ons found on its Pod & Grounds model, all of which we will detail down below. 

Firstly, it offers up a few additional features you won’t find on somewhat comparable Keurig brewers. The PB051 features a built-in milk frother for at-home latte and foam action, as well as the ability to brew both K-Cup pods and your own ground beans with no additional accessories required. From there, you can also leverage Ninja’s brew styles, including Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty, as well as a series of cup sizes, from 6 ounces through to larger 24-ounce beverages. 

While we are talking Ninja deals, we are also still tracking a solid offer on one of its latest air fryer releases. The brand’s new Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is still 25% off, delivering one of its latest countertop cookers to your kitchen at the $90 Amazon low. Check out all of the details right here

Ninja Pod & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Maker features:

Brew a single-serve cup of coffee with grounds for ultimate flavor or with a coffee pod for ultimate convenience in one small footprint. Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz. pod brew or choose from a 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, or 24-oz. grounds brew. Brew more drink options vs. a leading single-serve coffee maker. Sleek, compact design takes up little countertop space, with a storage drawer for the brew basket or permanent filter when not in use. Brew a super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved monitor now $1,2...
Govee’s smart rice cooker offers 6-in-1 functiona...
8Bitdo’s new Hall Effect Xbox, Switch, and PC gam...
Matter support headlines Govee’s new addressable RGB ...
Go quick! Land a Best Buy ‘open-box excellentR...
Therabody’s Theragun Sense massage gun hits new $...
Android game and app deals: Three Kingdoms, Dream Town,...
AirPods Pro 2 drop to new Amazon all-time low of $179 w...
Load more...
Show More Comments