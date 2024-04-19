Ninja’s brand new Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 just dropped 25% to deliver a $90 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the first sizable deal on the new Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this model landed on Amazon for the first time last month and, after a brief launch offer at $95, quickly jumped back to its full MSRP. Today’s discount delivers the best price we have tracked yet for a new Amazon all-time low at 25% off. You’re looking at Ninja’s latest air crisp tech with temperatures up to 400-degrees swirling through the 5-quart crisping basket – it can fit up to 4 pounds of French fries or 5 pounds of chicken wings, for example. This model can air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate with “75% less fat than traditional air frying,” even on frozen foods, with a non-stick basket and crisper tray for easier cleanups. Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to the slick new Ninja air fryer on sale above, check out the deal Amazon is offering on this 5-quart Chefman Digital Air Fryer instead. Now going for $61.99 shipped, down from the $100 list price, this one delivers the same capacity for less. Today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year. It features a series of one-touch presets for “French fries, chicken, fish, meat,” and more by way of its onboard touchscreen. Shake reminders, dishwasher-safe internals, and auto shut-off safety features round out the highlights here.

For more of this week’s best deals on kitchen and cooking gear, swing by our home goods hub. One highlight here is the ongoing Amazon Nespresso sale featuring up to 30% in savings on the brand’s single-serve espresso and coffee brewers. The deals kick off from $153 to deliver some of the lowest prices we have tracked this year – all of the details are right here.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 features:

Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate. 400℉ superheated air surrounds food for hot, crispy results with little to no oil. The 5-QT nonstick basket and crisper plate fit up to 4 lbs of French fries or 5 lbs of chicken wings. Up to 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods. Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries. Cook frozen foods in just minutes for an extra-crispy finish.

