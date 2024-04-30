SanDisk’s1TB Extreme 190MB/s microSD card hits one of its best prices at $88, more from $11

Amazon is now offering a notable price on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card at $87.74 shipped. This is an originally $250 memory card that has more recently been carrying a regular price closer to $98, ranging from $100 up to $120 for most of last year. Today’s deal comes in to match our previous mention and land on par with the lowest we have tracked this year – only once have we seen this model go for any less and it was just by a few bucks for about a day last November. One of the faster and most capable models in the popular SanDisk memory card lineup, you can get more details on what this one can bring to your setup down below.

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card delivers up to 190MB/s speeds powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology. The UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) making this one a notable option for capturing footage, use inside your drone setup, gaming consoles, compatible handsets, security cameras, and more.

More microSD memory card deals:

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. SanDisk QuickFlow Technology is only available for 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes and 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Pair with the SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD to achieve maximum speeds (sold separately)

Up to 130MB/s write speeds for fast shooting (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors. See HD page on SanDisk site. UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) designates a performance option designed to support real-time video recording with UHS-enabled host devices.

