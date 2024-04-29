Lexar’s 1TB PLAY microSD card for tablets, PC handhelds, and more down at $67.50 (2024 low)

Amazon is now offering the Lexar 1TB PLAY microSDXC Memory Card down at $67.49 shipped. This one fetched at $103 for the fist half of last year at Amazon before it starting falling into the $70 to $75 range. Today’s comes in as a new Amazon 2024 low, having only been beaten once over the last several months, it was $2 less or so for a couple days over Black Friday 2023. Reaching read speeds up to 160MB/s, this is one of the more affordable 1TB microSD cards out there from a well known brand – perhaps, the next closest in this regard is this PNY 1TB PRO Elite microSDXC Memory Card at $75. Head below for more details.

While the Lexar 1TB PLAY microSD isn’t going to be able to keep up with the popular Samsung PRO Plus or PRO Ultimate models in terms of speeds, it is a much more affordable solution – a 512GB PRO Ultimate card sells for $65. The Lexar 1TB PLAY is compatible with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, other portable gaming devices as well as smartphones, tablets, and more. It delivers 160MB/s read speeds and up to 100MB/s write speeds to store videos, games, music, and more with a 5-year warranty attached.

Another way to enhance your handheld PC setup is with today’s deal on WD_BLACK’s TLC NAND SN770M SSD. One of the more popular options out there, you’ll find deals starting from $68 shipped as well as a new Amazon all-time low on the 2TB variant for folks looking for an internal upgrade. Take a closer look right here.

Lexar 1TB PLAY microSDXC Memory Card features:

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, other portable gaming devices, smartphones and tablets

Faster transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 160MB/s read

Improved write speeds of up to 100MB/s for quicker downloads

Quickly capture, play back and transfer Full-HD and 4K video

Store more videos, movies, games, music, and your favorite content with large capacity up to 1TB

Loads apps faster with A2-rated performance

Five-year limited warranty

