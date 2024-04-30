Save $44 on Jabra Elite 4 earbuds with ANC and Google Fast Pair support at $56 (New low)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonHeadphonesJabra
Reg. $100 $56
Jabra Elite 4 Active

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds for $56.10 shipped. Available in just the Navy style, today’s offer drops from the usual $100 price tag down to an entirely new all-time low. This is $44 off and an extra $14 below our previous mention. This is also the first time we have seen them drop below $60. As you might know from our hands-on review, Jabra’s more recent Elite 4 earbuds arrive with a higher price tag than the previous releases, but with some added tech to help justify the price hike. We fully explore that and how today’s 30% stack up below the fold.

New for the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds, the onboard active noise cancellation is backed by the newfound inclusion of multipoint Bluetooth for pairing these buds to more than one device at a time. If you’re an Android user, the Google Fast Pair support is also going to be a notable inclusion, which makes the cut alongside 22 hours of listening, 6mm drivers, and a water-resistant design to ensure these can tag along on workouts. 

Should some of those higher-end features on the new Elite 4 not be worth the added price – even with the savings attached – the Jabra Elite 3 are worth a look. Also getting in on the savings today, these earbuds arrive as the previous-generation version of the earbuds we just talked about and sell for an even more affordable $55 price tag

More on the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds:

Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds instantly connect to iOS, Android with Fast Pair, or PC with Swift Pair (OS 6.0 or higher). Small, compact design and a comfortable, ergonomic fit that stays securely in place all day long. Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds Elite 4, block background noise, or switch to HearThrough technology so you can hear your surroundings. 4-microphones ensure crystal-clear calls anywhere.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Jabra

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Govee’s smart rice cooker offers 6-in-1 functiona...
8Bitdo’s new Hall Effect Xbox, Switch, and PC gam...
Matter support headlines Govee’s new addressable RGB ...
Go quick! Land a Best Buy ‘open-box excellentR...
Therabody’s Theragun Sense massage gun hits new $...
Ninja’s Pod & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Mak...
Android game and app deals: Three Kingdoms, Dream Town,...
AirPods Pro 2 drop to new Amazon all-time low of $179 w...
Load more...
Show More Comments