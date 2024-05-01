Apple’s 10th Generation iPad packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display at $470 (Save $129)

Woot is now offering Apple’s latest 10th Generation 10.9-inch iPad 256GB for $469.99 Prime shipped. Shipping is otherwise a $6 fee. This is down from the usual $599 price tag. It saves you $129 and marks a new all-time low that’s an extra $29 below previous discounts. These models are open-box condition, but ship in original retail packaging with all original accessories. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad isn’t expected to be updated until later this year come the fall. Today’s discount offers quite a compelling price in the meantime for anyone who doesn’t want to wait, and it is only made better with another companion price cut today.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

