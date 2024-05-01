COSORI 13-quart air fryer toaster oven with 9-in-1 functionality falls to $110 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the COSORI 13-quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $109.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Already down from its $140 price tag, it saw very few discounts over the last year, with the biggest of them being a drop to the $100 low during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 21% markdown off the going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked. With this 1,800W combination oven, you’ll get the versatility of 9 cooking functions in one convenient device, allowing you to air fry, bake, broil, rotisserie, dehydrate, reheat, toast, proof, and keep food warm. It sports dual heating elements for faster, crispier, and juicier dishes alongside a 13-quart capacity that can hold up to two pounds of French Fries, an 8-inch pizza, or even four pounds of chicken. It also comes with six accessories to cover all your needs: an air fryer tray, a rotisserie basket, a rotisserie fork set, a food tray, a drip tray, plus a handle that makes removing the others from the oven far easier. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a similar appliance that is larger and can handle more, Amazon is also offering the COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $143, down from $160. It offers an expanded 12 cooking functions: air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, warm, reheat, preheat, slow cook, toast, and can even handle cooking bagels and pizza. It sports a 26-quart capacity that fits six slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, or a 5-pound whole chicken, with two levels to allow for dual meals to be prepared together. You’ll also be able to monitor and control the oven’s settings via the VeSync app with a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network or go hands-free by connecting it to your Alexa or Google Assistant.

If you want to expand your kitchen arsenal with more smart appliances, check out the Govee 6-in-1 Smart Rice Cooker that has six functions as a rice cooker, a slow cooker, a sauté pan, a steamer, a scale, and a food warmer – with plenty of wiggle room between them for DIY recipes. And if you’ve ever wanted your own herb garden, but don’t have the room outside to go big with it, check out the AeroGarden Bounty Basic Indoor Garden. This handy hydroponic device provides 30W LED grow lights that mimic the phases of the sun throughout the day so you can enjoy as many as nine plants up to 24 inches tall. When you’re done shopping the above deals, be sure to head over to our Home Goods hub for more kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

COSORI 13-quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven features:

More Cooking Functions: Air fry, bake, Rotisserie, broil, dehydrate, reheat, toast, proof, and keep warm. Explore more cooking possibilities that regular air fryers can’t bring you.

Larger Capacity: 13-Quart fits up to 2 lbs of fries, an 8-inch pizza, or 4 lbs of chicken, occupying the same kitchen space but providing more cooking room, perfect for weekly family cooking.

Faster, Healthier Meals: Cooks 40% faster than traditional ovens, but contains only 15% of the fat (Compared to traditional deep fryers tested with frozen french fries).

Rapid Heat Circulation: The 120V / 1800W motor and dual heating elements ensure fast, crispy, and juicy results by evenly spreading hot air from top to bottom. (Please note that this voltage only applies to the US and Canada.)

Food Window and Oven Light: Clear glass window and convenient oven light create a better cooking experience, enhancing the visibility of the cooking process, never worry about overcooking your food.

6 Effective Accessories Included: Include an air fryer tray, a rotisserie basket and rotisserie fork set, as well as handle, food tary and drip tray, help you to cook more efficiently.

Easy to Clean: The food-grade steel housing is durable and easy to clean. Our food tray and frying tray are made of non-stick material(stainless-steel), and all accessories are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleanup.

