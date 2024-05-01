Google Pixel 7 Pro drops to just $502 as Amazon takes $497 off 256GB models

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $502.16 shipped. This drops the unlocked 256GB model down from its usual $999 price tag. It’s the best we’ve ever seen at Amazon and comes within $30 of the all-time low from Woot – an offer we’ve only seen once before. We break down how this smartphone stacks up against the newer roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers some extra insight.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $371 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around the back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on this elevated model.

If you’re looking to save even more, the current budget smartphone from Google is down to an Amazon all-time low. The Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7a has never sold for less and is an even better value at $349. That’s $150 off the usual price tag and makes for an even more affordable way to get one of the latest releases from Google for less.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

