Google’s Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7a falls to new all-time low of $349 (Save $150)

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 7a for $349 shipped. You’re looking at an entirely new all-time low and the only time it has dropped below our previous discount of $374. Today’s offer drops from the usual $499 price tag and gives you a chance to save $150 on the unlocked 128GB smartphone. This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

With that $125 in savings, might we suggest picking up a case for your new handset? Spigen makes some of our favorite covers here at 9to5, and like clockwork the brand is back with a series of new releases to complement the Pixel 7a. They’re some of the more robust offerings on the market, wrapping your handset in some slim protection or just showing off the look of your device with a clear design that still defends a bit against scratches and the like. Go check out the new collection over on Spigen’s Amazon storefront.

We also just saw Samsung’s Galaxy S24 go on sale complete with its with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This spring discount lands at $725 with some higher-end specs than the OnePlus 12R and comes joined by a chance to save $150 on its new Galaxy S24 Ultra. This one packs all the same tech we noted above, just into a larger build with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, improved rear camera module, and S Pen support. Now, it’s $150 off and dropping down to $1,150.

Google Pixel 7a features:

Google Pixel 7a is fast and efficient, with 8 GB of RAM, an amazing camera, and features rated highest in security. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery can last over 24 hours, or up to 72 hours when you turn on Extreme Battery Saver; it also charges wirelessly. With the Pixel Camera and Google Tensor G2’s advanced image processing, it’s easy to take great pictures in low light, fix blurry images, and remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos

