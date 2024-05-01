Logitech K585 multi-device keyboard with built-in iPhone and iPad dock hits $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech K585 Multi-Device Slim Wireless Keyboard for $29.99 shipped. This is a new all-time low as a rare discount from the usual $50 price tag. It’s the first offer of 2024 and provides 40% in savings along the way. Previous discounts have all been around the $40 rate, and now you can take an extra $10 off to score this tried and true Logitech keyboard for its best price yet.

The Logitech K585 isn’t the company’s newest release, but it is one of the most popular. It has thousands of positive reviews around the web and comes with tons of features for Apple setups. I’m not just talking about Macs, either. The multi-device design packs in support for switching between your Mac, iPad, and iPhone using Bluetooth or the included USB receiver. It has a compact build that lasts up to 2 years on a single charge and even includes a built-in phone or tablet dock.

Just last fall, I also took a look at the new Logitech Wave Keys. This keyboard isn’t going to offer the same ultra-affordable experience, but anyone in search of a more ergonomic alternative will surely be right at home with the company’s latest. The real star of the show is its wavy design, which I’ve personally found to offer a comfortable typing experience. Our hands-on review fully details what to expect.

More on the Logitech K585 Keyboard:

The slim wireless keyboard profile and modern minimalist design transform and elevate your desk setup into a visual statement. Easy Switch lets you pair and quickly alternate between multiple electronic devices, so you can type on your computer and your smartphone or tablet seamlessly. Enjoy a fluid, laptop-like comfortable typing experience that’s whisper-quiet; number pad and 12 FN keys are available for easy access and media shortcuts. Benefit from long battery life (1) with auto-sleep feature — plus a strong, secure wireless range up to 10m (2) via Bluetooth or the included 2.4GHz USB receiver

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

