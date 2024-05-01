May the 4th Star Wars game deals arrive with huge price drops across PC and console from $2

May the 4th Star Wars game deals have arrived across all major platforms in full force alongside the LEGO, Displate offers, and more. Every year for the big May the 4th festivities, we see loads of price drops on both classic and modern Star Wars games on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, alongside a host of fun in-game crossover events and content. While some of the big-time deals will be kicking off starting tomorrow leading up to the big day this weekend, many of the deals are now live with huge May the 4th Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox sales now in full swing. We will indeed be updating this post as more of the best Star Wars game deals roll in, but you’ll find plenty of action from a galaxy far, far away already live down below right now.

Nintendo Switch Star Wars game deals:

Xbox Star Wars game deals:

No May the 4th celebration would be complete without a massive Star Wars Xbox game sale and Microsoft definitely has you covered this year. Pricing kicks off from just $2 on full games and include everything from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to Battlefront, LEGO titles, and much more.

PlayStation Store Star Wars game deals:

Joining some of the major physical game deals for PS5 and PS4, we are also tracking some notable digital deals by way of the PlayStation Store. These deals are a fast and easy way to shore up your vintage Star Wars library with pricing starting from just $5 and immediate digital delivery. You’ll find everything here and some highlights down below:

Star Wars PC game deals via Steam, GOG, and Humble Bundle:

This year’s May the 4th game deals carry over to your PC battlestation as well. Steam has now launched a wide ranging sale with as much as 95% in savings and pricing starting from $2 or less. Classics and new titles alike are up for grabs here, from Battlefront and Squadrons to the LEGO Star Wars games and a whole lot more.

Folks who prefer the GOG store will also find a massive collection of PC titles on sale alongside a host of classics on the HumbleBundle store.

Star Wars in-game events and more for May the 4th

Beyond the platform specific deals detailed above, there are also a host of in-game events spanning many titles and genres as well. You’ll find details on all of the major stuff down below, including everything from Star Wars events in Fortnite and Rocket League to mobile titles, and more.

Fortnite | Star Wars

Fortnite is celebrating Star Wars like never before! Experience new gameplay, Outfits, Cosmetics, and more across LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and Battle Royale starting today.

Learn more about LEGO Fortnite | Star Wars’ original trilogy-themed update.

Learn more about Star Wars integrations across all Fortnite game products.

Rocket League

Celebrate Star Wars Day behind the wheel in Rocket League! Challenges await for unlocking Star Wars-themed items, like Anakin’s Podracer Decal, Energy Binding Trail, and the Darth Maul Decal.

Available in-game May 3 – 20.

Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars: Hunters launches on June 4 on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-register now to unlock awesome rewards, including exclusive character costumes, weapon wraps, and more!



Star Wars Outlaws

Get a closer look at Star Wars Outlaws with a new fankit filled with all new digital goodies, including updates with new concept art and more characters added in the updated Visual Guide!

Aspyr Star Wars Heritage Pack

Get 50% off the Aspyr Star Wars Heritage Pack, which includes Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars: Episode I: Racer, Star Wars: Republic Commando, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.



Offer valid May 3 – 9 on Nintendo Switch.



You can browse through the official Star Wars site for even more May the 4th Star Wars game deals and details on in-game action coming for the big event this weekend.

