You can now buy the LEGO’s new May the 4th Star Wars sets, collectible Space minifigures, and more

A new batch of LEGO sets are about to hit store shelves for May. This month is all about Star Wars, with the latest kits from a galaxy far, far away being joined by some Space kits, Despicable Me 4 models, and so much more. Check out the new UCS TIE Interceptor, NASA Artemis Space Launch System, and Space CMF below.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Star Wars Day is almost here, and the LEGO Group is celebrating with a new collection of sets for May the 4th. That’s not all, though! Mays 2024 is debuting a collection of new LEGO sets including some massive Space models, collectible minifigures, and even some new Minion-packed builds from the world of Despicable Me.

You can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO. All of the following kits will go live at midnight in your local timezone on April 1.

Check out all the new LEGO sets launching in May! Star Wars

Space

Despicable Me 4

Star Wars

There’s really only one place to start with new LEGO when it comes to May 1, and that’s with Star Wars. The annual celebration of all things from a galaxy far, far away is only a few days away. Ahead of time, the LEGO Group is launching a whole new collection of kits from the Star Wars universe. Including the latest UCS set to buildable figures, remakes of kits originally released in 1999, and so much more, here’s everything new with LEGO Star Wars for May 2024:

UCS TIE Interceptor: $229.99 | 1,931 pieces

| 1,931 pieces Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator: $69.99 | 640 pieces

| 640 pieces Buildable Droideka: $64.99 | 583 pieces

| 583 pieces Mos Espa Podrace Diorama: $79.99 | 718 pieces

| 718 pieces BARC Speeder Escape: $29.99 | 221 pieces

| 221 pieces Clone Commander Cody BrickHeadz: $9.99 | 147 pieces

| 147 pieces The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz Pack: $54.99 | 732 pieces

All of the LEGO Star Wars sets will also go towards earning you the May the 4th promotional sets for 2024. The new LEGO Trade Federation Troop Carrier will be available exclusively in orders over $160. There’s also a small AAT Polybag included when you spend $40, as well as a collectible coin themed around the Battle of Yavin that gets thrown in for orders over $90. We fully breakdown what to expect from these gift with purchase freebies in our previous coverage.

One of the more unique additions to the LEGO Star Wars catalog today is the new The Force of Creativity book. This recounts nearly the entirety of the 25 years of the theme in a hardbound coffee table book. It sells for $149.99 and is wonderful walk down memory lane for the hundreds of kits released from the Star Wars universe.

Space

Space is easily one of the biggest trends in LEGO of all of 2024, and that is very much the case with May, too. Across quite a few different themes and tons of price points, we’re seeing one of the largest collections of kits to date themed around outerspace launch. There’s massive recreations of NASA rockets, 3D moasics, themed collectible minifigures, and so much more.

CMS Series 26 Space minifigures: $4.99

Series 26 Space 6-Pack: $29.94

Alien Pack: $14.99 | 181 pieces

| 181 pieces Alien Planet Habitat: $14.99 | 206 pieces

The two largest kits of the LEGO Space 2024 action won’t actually be launching until later on in May. Starting on May 15, LEGO Insiders members can score these sets a tad early before they go live officially on May 18.

NASA Artemis Space Launch System: $259.99 | 3,601 pieces

| 3,601 pieces The Milky Way Galaxy Mosaic: $199.99 | 3,091 pieces

Despicable Me 4

Another collection of LEGO sets to drop for May 2024 has four new models arriving from Despicable Me 4. Each one comes packed with Minions alongside some other unique Illumination characters. These are all definitely geared towards younger builders, but the kits at least look very fun.

Minions and Gru’s Family Mansion: $99.99 | 868 pieces

| 868 pieces Minions and Banana Car: $24.99 | 136 pieces

| 136 pieces Minions’ Music Party Bus: $39.99 | 379 pieces

| 379 pieces Brick-Built Gru and Minions: $54.99 | 839 pieces

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!