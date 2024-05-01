Ring debuts its ‘first-ever’ smart integrated pan-tilt camera to keep an eye on everything from anywhere

After debuting its latest and most powerful smart video doorbell back in February, Ring is ready to unveil its new smart Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam today. Since introducing the “world’s first video doorbell” more than 10 years ago, Ring has continued to be a major player in the smart home space and today it is ready to introduce its latest innovation with the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam at $79.99 shipped. Now available for purchase at Amazon, you’ll want to head below for a complete breakdown of what to expect from the brand’s latest.

New Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam debuts today

Today’s new release is Ring’s “first-ever integrated pan-tilt camera.” Designed, as the name suggests, to allow users to see every angle of the room no matter where they might be, “customers can control Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam’s built-in, motorized base to tilt the camera up or down or pan left to right” directly from their smartphones.

As expected, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam delivers HD video and color night vision with 360-degree pan coverage and 169-degree vertical tilt coverage. Ring says “Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is great for everyone, from pet owners who want to pan around the living room to check on their pet, to small business owners who want to cover multiple angles and doorways with one camera.”

The brand’s latest once again features its Live View, Two-Way Talk, and real-time motion alert features that will notify users when the camera detects activity – “it notifies customers in the Ring app, allowing them to respond in real-time and talk with anyone on the other end directly through the Cam’s built-in microphone and speaker.”

While much of the main feature set is available without a subscription, here are some details from Ring on the extras included with the monthly fee:

With a Ring Protect subscription, customers can store and access recordings in the cloud, share videos, and receive motion notifications with a photo preview directly in the app notification. Ring Protect customers also have access to new features like Multi Cam Live View, which plays four Live Views simultaneously per location on Ring.com. Additionally, Live View Picture-in-Picture keeps the Live View playing in a pop up window even when customers navigate away from the Ring app.

The new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is available for purchase right now at $79.99 and “will start shipping to customers on May 30, 2024.” It is available in the usual black and white colorways, with new Blush, Charcoal, and Starlight options coming down the pipeline shortly.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!