Ring debuts its ‘most advanced’ rechargeable battery doorbell yet with Bird’s Eye View, more

All-New Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

The latest addition to Ring’s smart home lineup is here with the debut of its All-New Ring Battery Doorbell Pro. Described as its most “advanced battery doorbell yet,” it apparently delivers on some of the most requested features from customers, and is now available for pre-order at Amazon ahead of next month’s launch on March 6, 2024. Head below for a complete breakdown of what the All-New Ring Battery Doorbell Pro can bring to your front porch. 

Amazon unveils the All-New Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Back in 2021, Ring introduced its first first doorbell as part of its Pro line of devices with radar-technology for improved motion detection among a series of other enhancements to the battery-powered doorbell solution. And it has taken those advancements to the next level with the latest model. 

The new solution features “radar-powered 3D Motion Detection,” something the brand says will offer more refined and accurate motion alerts. Leveraging features like Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View, this allows the unit to make use of an aerial perspective – so users can pinpoint select areas and have the unit send off alerts only when it detects motion in those designated locations to provide “more specific information for individual motion events.” 

The new Battery Doorbell Pro delivers Head-to-Toe 1536p HD+ video, but according to today’s press release also features Dynamic Image processing and onboard compression to “deliver life-like color and sharpness whether you’re watching in Live View or a video recording from the night before.” Its new Low-Light Sight pulls in enough illumination from street light or landscape lighting to ensure things stay visible in the nighttime. All of that, presumably, is to say the image quality is better and clearer than previous models. 

Amazon wants to reiterate how well the new Battery Doorbell Pro works with the rest of the Ring ecosystem, including the Ring Alarm Pro setups, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro, and Echo Show devices – the latter of which allows folks to say, “Alexa, show me the front door” to get a live picture of what’s going on out there. 

All-New Ring Battery Doorbell Pro features at a glance:

  • Head-to-Toe View — Head-to-Toe HD+ Video in 1536p gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your front door.
  • 3D Motion Detection — Configure Bird’s Eye Zones up to 30′ away on an overhead map of your property to pinpoint movement only where it matters.
  • Low-Light Sight — Our enhanced imaging sensors deliver clarity and clear color that doesn’t quit after the sun goes down—only on Battery Doorbell Pro.
  • Convenient Power — Powered by a Quick Release Battery Pack for quick and easy recharging.
  • Works with Alexa — Connect with Alexa on compatible Echo devices to enable announcements and Two-Way Talk for convenient in-home monitoring.

The All-New Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is now up for pre-order at $229.99 shipped and will begin shipping in March 6, 2024. 

