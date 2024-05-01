Samsung’s official 15W Qi wireless charging pad drops to $39 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s official 15W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $39.17 shipped in both Grey and White styles. Today’s offer drops from the usual $60 price tag and marks one of the best prices to date. It’s an extra $3 below our previous mention and comes within $8 of the all-time low from Black Friday, too. This is an official Samsung wireless charging pad that can dish out 15W speeds to your new Galaxy S24 series smartphone. It includes everything you need in the box to start charging, including a USB-C cable and its companion wall adapter.

If you don’t mind going with an alternative that doesn’t rock that Samsung seal of approval, this Spigen Qi charging pad is a great option. It clocks in at just half the price of the model above, selling for $21 on Amazon right now. It doesn’t include a wall adapter like the lead deal, but as long as you have your own USB-C charger at home, you’ll be fine.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs now that it’s Wednesday.

Samsung 15W Qi Wireless Charging Pad features:

Get the charge you need quickly, thanks to up to 15W of Fast Wireless Charging support. This charger boost is compatible with USB PD and Super Fast Charging travel adapters for an easy pick-me-up. The Super Fast Wireless Charger Pad has a built-in cooling system with a fan and charges your phone fast. Simply place the Wireless Charger where you want it. With a slim, smooth and compact design, it fits even in your smaller spaces, so it’s easy to access when your phone or earbuds need a little extra juice.

