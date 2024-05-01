Satechi’s Dock5 charging station powers your entire Apple everyday carry at $50

Amazon currently offers Satechi’s Dock5 Charging Station for $49.99 shipped. This drops from the usual $60 price tag for the first time this year and clocks in at just under 20% off. It’s the first price cut since a 20% off sitewide sale last December and comes within $1 of that price. Today’s offer is on one of our favorite multi-device chargers, and we explain just why below.

This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time to tame your entire kit of Apple devices. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. On top of the charger is a rubber padding that lets you organize power banks, tablets, and other gear for a tidy charging kit. I loved it in my original review, and it still remains an essential accessory in my workstation setup.

Otherwise, you can shop all of the week’s other best discounts over in our smartphone accessories guide. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs whether you’re looking to give your everyday carry some love, upgrade the nightstand, or just grab a charger that probably should have come in your smartphone’s box to begin with.

Satechi Dock5 Charging Station features:

Create your own modern charging space while keeping all your electronics organized with the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging. Ideal for family homes, workspaces, classrooms, and more, the Charging Station powers five USB devices at the same time with two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports, and a designated Qi wireless charging pad.

