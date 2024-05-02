Amazon all-time low hits PowerA’s minimalist official Series X|S controller charger at just $16

Justin Kahn -
PowerA Solo Charging Stand Xbox

We spotted a few deals on Xbox Series X|S controller chargers today, but the most notable of the bunch is arguably the first discount we have seen on the officially licensed PowerA Solo Charging Stand. While the white model is still up at full price, you can now land a notable price drop on the black variant down at $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a straight up 20% price drop and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since it launched there last summer. While certainly not the most flashy of the models on sale here today, it does deliver a clean, minimalist, and mostly branding-free solution that will slide in nicely with your Series X setup at a particularly affordable price. Head below for more deals and details. 

The PowerA Solo Charging Stand is compatible with Xbox Series X|S controllers and the previous-ben Xbox One gamepads. It comes with an 1,100mAh rechargeable battery, and a pair of battery doors (one for Xbox Series X|S and one for Xbox One) as well as a 1 meter USB-C charging cable. Helping to mitigate the need to purchase costly replacement batteries, this officially licensed solution’s battery provides up to 20 hours of gameplay per charge. 

More Xbox controller charger deals:

PowerA Solo Xbox Series X|S Charging Stand features:

  • Charges and displays Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Includes 1,100mAh rechargeable battery, two battery doors and 3.3 ft (1m) USB charging cable
  • Eliminates the need for costly replacement batteries
  • Officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S with two-year limited warranty. See PowerA.com/Support for details.

