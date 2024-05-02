Android game and app deals: Meganoid 2, Rush Rally 3, Screenshot Pro, and more

Thursday afternoon has arrived and so has your fresh new collection of deals on Android games and apps. Alongside the Google Play offers, we are also tracking notable discounts on Google Pixel Buds Pro with ANC, the OnePlus 12R handset, and Samsung’s 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 tablet, not to mention Google’s original Pixel Watch, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Meganoid 2, the Gunslugs games, Residual, Rush Rally 3, Screenshot Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at the rest of deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Live or Die: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Bulbs – A game of lights FREE (Reg. $1)
- Meganoid 2 $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Space Grunts $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Space Grunts 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Stardash – Remastered $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Neoteria $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Gunslugs $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Gunslugs 2 $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Gunslugs 3 $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Residual $3 (Reg. $5.50)
- Ashworld $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $2 (Reg. $10)
- Rush Rally 3 $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Screenshot Pro – Auto trimming $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- YoWindow Weather $6 (Reg. $10)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Memorize: Learn Spanish Words FREE (Reg. $7)
- Conversations (Jabber / XMPP) FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Home Workouts No Equipment Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Stormhill Mystery (Full) $2 (Reg. $5)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $2 (Reg. $5)
- Death Come True $7 (Reg. $13)
- RPG Sword of Elpisia $2 (Reg. $8)
- Marenian Tavern Story $2 (Reg. $8)
- RPG Armed Emeth $3 (Reg. $8)
- Achikaps Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Bleentoro Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Vodobanka Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Shproty Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Chess Coach Pro $9.50 (Reg. $14.50)
- 3D EARTH PRO – local forecast $0.50 (Reg. $15)
- PDF Utility – PDF Tools – PDF $2 (Reg. $8.50)
Meganoid 2 features:
The sequel to the much acclaimed Meganoid !
Meganoid 2 continues the brutal platform gaming that all you guys loved in the first part. Again: this game is not easy! You will need to bring your best game skills to complete the short but hard levels.
Meganoid gets most of it’s inspiration from 80s and 90s games, the pixel-art graphic style is on purpose!
Each challenging level can be completed within a few seconds of gaming, making the pace of the game pretty fast, but many levels require multiply tries to complete. New levels will be added in updates – So tell your friends to download this game now!
