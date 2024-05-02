Samsung’s 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 tablet starts from $692 (Reg. $800+)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $691.82 shipped. This 11-inch Android tablet comes with 128GB of onboard storage and drops from its usual $800 price tag. This is the third-best offer to date and comes within $22 of the all-time low set just once before. You can save even more on the 256GB model at $791.47, down from its usual $920 going rate. This is $129 off and marking one of the best prices we’ve seen. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest addition to its lineup of tablets and just launched last month. The new release comes centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside. There’s plenty of modern features packed into the Android experience, like Wi-Fi 6E, as well as support for the included S Pen, an IP68 water-resistance rating, and 128GB or more of storage.

Today’s deals on the higher-end tablet come joined by one of Samsung’s more affordable offerings. The company just brought back its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, complete with some upgraded specs. Now, it’s also on sale, as it drops down to $250 – a new all-time low that saves you $80 from its usual $330 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features:

Confidently take your Tab S9 with you everywhere; With an Armor Aluminum frame, it’s designed to protect against bumps; With an IP68 rating, it’s one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. From work time to playtime, unleash greatness in every experience with a superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, our most powerful tablet processor yet

