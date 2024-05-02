Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad hits $199 as best price of the year

Rikka Altland
Reg. $249 $199

Amazon is now discounting the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Generation iPad for one of the first times in months. It’s now dropping down to $199 shipped, saving you $50 from its usual $249 price tag. It’s the best price in 2024 and the lowest since back in December when it dropped down to the all-time low at $30 less. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Bringing Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard Folio experience to its latest iPad form-factor, the 10.9-inch version arrives with a white coat of paint that covers the folio design. It’s comprised of a 2-piece design that lets you magnetically detach the keyboard from the back cover, letting you alternate from more productive workflows to just propping up your device for binge watching shows and more. 

If you’re looking to bring that same elevated typing experience to your iPad Pro instead, we’re tracking discounts on companion accessories for both 11- and 12.9-inch iPads. Those Magic Keyboards now start from $249 at Amazon, as 20% discounts go live ahead of Apple’s upcoming iPad event next month. They deliver a floating hinge design instead of the detachable form-factor offered by 10th Generation iPad companion instead at $50 off or more.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio features:

The Magic Keyboard Folio is the perfect iPad (10th generation) companion. It features an incredible typing experience with a scissor mechanism, a built-in trackpad to handle tasks with precision, and a 14-key function row for easy access to shortcuts. The versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard, a protective back panel with stand that both attach magnetically to iPad.

