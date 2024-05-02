Bose brings that ‘big-speaker energy’ with new boombox-style SoundLink Max, pre-order now

After the debut of its new open buds and notable price drops landing on its latest Ultra QuietComfort headphones, today Bose is introducing the latest entry to its Bluetooth speaker lineup with the Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker. The brand describes its latest as a “combination of big-speaker energy [and] grab-and-go convenience,” which sounds a lot like what its speakers have been known for in the past, just with a hefty price tag and a fresh new design that sits somewhere between the smaller SoundLink Flex and the cylindrical flagship offerings. Now available for pre-order ahead of the May 16 shipping date, head below for more details.

Here’s the new Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker

The new Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker takes on the form of what you might call a miniature boombox-style form-factor. Pulling from the somewhat pill shape of the more affordable SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker, the brand’s latest comes complete with a removable rope-style handle (“additional handle colors and carrying strap sold separately”), a more substantial footprint, bigger bass, and a price tag to match.

Introducing SoundLink Max Speaker. Epic stereo sound and deep bass turn good times to the max, letting you feel the music from your head to your toes. And with its compact design and removable handle, you can take the party anywhere you are.

Features at a glance:

Stereo sound and deep bass let you feel the music in your body, and all around you.

A compact design with grab-and-go handle crafted with a unique soft-textured rope makes the speaker easy to carry to any party.

Extraordinary power keeps the music going for up to 20 hours so you can listen all day and night.

Water and dust-proof features with a IP67 rating mean party spills and outdoor elements won’t stop the music.

Charge your phone by connecting it to the USB-C port to power up from the speaker’s built-in battery.

The SoundLink Max Speaker delivers stereo sound in the grab-and-go form-factor alongside a build that’s made to “handle some bruising.” It is constructed of a combination of aluminum, fabric, nylon, plastic, silicone, and steel, not unlike what we have seen from the brand in the past, alongside an IP67 water- and dust-proof rating.

The internal battery can keep the new Bose speaker running for up to 20 hours, and you’ll also find an onboard USB-C cable so you can catch some extra juice for your smartphone if needed while still listening to tunes.

As expected, it also connects with the companion iOS or Android Bose app for some customization action:

Adjustable EQ settings: Control bass, mid-range, and treble levels on the go

Control bass, mid-range, and treble levels on the go Latest software updates: Ensure optimal functionality and get access to all the latest features and cutting-edge tech

Ensure optimal functionality and get access to all the latest features and cutting-edge tech Tips & tricks: Delivered to your fingertips and designed to harness the power of sound to the fullest

As mentioned above, the new Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker is now available for pre-order in Blue Dusk or Black at a whopping $399 shipped. I guess we are all used to hefty price tags from the brand and, all things considered, Bose gear is usually good enough to warrant it. This thing better bump out some serious bass for a price like that, but knowing Bose, it probably does.

