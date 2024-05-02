Save $100 for today only on this 9-quart dual-basket Bella air fryer at $80 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy now has the 9-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket down at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $180 there, you’re looking at a huge $100 price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal its on par with the one-day offer we spotted early last month. As we have mentioned previously, these Best Buy daily air fryer offers tend to deliver some of the best values out there on models from brands we feature on a regular basis. You’ll find plenty of higher-end 9-quart, dual-basket models on the marketplace from more premium brands, but they will almost certainly cost you a whole lot more than this one – even this COSORI model, for example, is selling for $140 at Amazon right now, much like this Chefman option at $130. More details below.

The Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer on sale here today features the brand’s dual flex basket. That means you’re essentially landing two 4.5-quart air fryers in one, with the option to pop out the divider for single 9-quart capacity cooking jobs. There’s tech in place to ensure both baskets finish at the same time if you are using two, and you’ll have access to six smart built-in cooking programs: air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. Easy clean-ups await with the dishwasher-safe non-stick cooking basket, divider, and crisping trays as well.

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, this morning saw a $50 price drop go live on Ninja’s versatile Coffee Barista System that can handle espresso, carafe brewing, coffee pods, iced drinks, and more – it even includes a milk frother. Everything else on tap this week is waiting on our home goods deal hub.

Bella Pro Series Dual Flex Digital Air Fryer features:

The new Bella Pro Series 9-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket is every multi-tasker’s dream come true. You can now cook two different foods two different ways, simultaneously, and still have them finish at the same time. Our innovative touch screen display gives it the touch of sleek and allows you to easily customize your method with 6 built in smart cooking functions. Make a full load of the same dish using the extra large 9-quart capacity by easily syncing the cook settings across both baskets. Thoughtfully designed and easy to operate, this product is what you need to take your cooking up a notch.

