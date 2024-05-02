Ninja’s Coffee Barista System does it all – espresso, pods, over-ice, more at $199 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering a the Ninja CFN601 Espresso and Coffee Barista System down at $199 shipped. Also now matched at Best Buy. Regularly $250, you’re looking at a straight up $50 price drop today and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen some very limited offers for less during holiday events and over the Black Friday season last year, this is otherwise matching the lowest we have tracked on this versatile coffee maker. This is one of Ninja’s most capable brewers, offering a do-it-all design that provides a 19 Bar pressure system for single and double espresso shots as well as an over ice option and more. You can also brew a carafe-full with your choice of ground beans while leveraging the onboard single-serve pod system setup as well. Nine different cup size option are joined by a fold-away frother for “espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more.” More details below.

If the CFN601 Espresso and Coffee Barista System is overkill for your needs, you’ll want to check out the deal we are tracking on the brand’s Pod & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Maker. This one takes things up a notch from your basic K-Cup brewers, offering both pod and ground bean brewing alongside a built-in milk frother, and it is now available at $50 off.

Ninja CFN601 Espresso and Coffee Barista System features:

The 19-bar pressure system delivers ultra-flavorful espresso with a silky-smooth crema by brewing at the optimal temperature and pressure. The built-in, fold-away frother allows you to create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more. Make a Classic, Rich, or Over Ice brew. Select 9 different sizes ranging from cup, to travel mug, to a full 12-cup carafe. Choose your favorite espresso capsule and brew up to 4 styles: Ristretto (0.85 oz), Espresso (1.35 oz), Lungo (3.75 oz), and Over Ice (1 oz).

