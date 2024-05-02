EcoSmart ECO 11 electric tankless under-sink water heater falls 31% to $179 (Reg. up to $299)

Amazon is offering the EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $179.42 shipped. Down from $205 and as much as $260 as of late, with a higher $299 MSRP, this water heater has regularly bounced between its lows and highs over the last few years, never staying for too long at a particular price. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $5, giving you $81 in savings ($120 off its MSRP) and landing it among some of the lowest prices we have seen recently. This is the second-lowest price we have tracked in the last year, sitting $27 above the all-time low from 2019.

This 13kW water heater is ideal for handwashing in cooler climates, able to handle bathrooms, sinks, or office breakrooms. In warmer climates, it can provide continuous hot water at up to 3.1 gallons-per-minute, and will be more able to support a bathroom shower or kitchen sink. Its small dimensions of 11.5 inches by 8 inches by 3.75 inches saves you space while its usage saves you on heating costs. It also features a digital display to show you the output temperature, with adjustments able to be made by one degree increments. It fits 1/2-inch CF pipes and requires a 1 x 40A breaker. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a much larger and more powerful unit, Amazon is also offering the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $399, down from $749. This 240V water heater has a 6-gallon capacity. It is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being “99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs.” Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

If you live in a small apartment, cabin, or tiny house, you may find a solution to your hot water needs in the MAREY Power Pak 12kW Electric Tankless Water Heater that is sitting at its all-time low. For alternative singular under-sink needs, check out our past coverage of the ongoing deal for the Bosch Thermotechnology Tronic 4000 6.5kW Electric Tankless Water Heater. It is designed to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water to one or more commercial/residential sinks and its low 0.55 GPM activation flow rate works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub for more deals on other electric water heaters, EVs, power stations, and more.

EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature.Amperage Draw : 54 A.Special Features: ‎Energy Efficient

Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches

Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.

EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution

