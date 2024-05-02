LG’s StanbyME Go portable briefcase monitor sees $200 discount to $997 low

Amazon is now offering LG’s incredibly unique StanbyME Go portable monitor for $996.99 shipped. This is only the second-ever discount from the usual $1,197 MSRP since it launched for the first time back in August of last year. Today’s offer saves you $200 and matches the all-time low set once before. You’ll also find it on sale directly from LG as well as over at B&H. We take a closer look below the fold and over in our launch coverage.

The LG StanbyME Go features a 27-inch touchscreen monitor in a portable form-factor that literally folds up into its own carrying case. The weather-resistant briefcase build houses the monitor, speakers, and a battery – all in a build that can stow away in your car for bringing to tailgates, campsites, and more. It’s a 1920 x 1080 LED panel with Dolby Vision and a 60Hz refresh rate – so this isn’t going to win any awards for being the best movie-watching or gaming experience around. But it does come with LG webOS for streaming content and an HDMI input for plugging in your own device.

Another unique entry into LG’s monitor lineup is also on sale. If the briefcase offering is a bit too portable for your needs, the LG StandbyME is worth a look at $896.99. This drops a 27-inch touchscreen monitor down from its usual $997 price tag. This model packs the same 27-inch panel onto an upright stand with a built-in battery for watching anywhere at home. It’s just as capable of setting up movie time anywhere as it is for bringing into the home gym for watching fitness content on a bigger screen away from an outlet, too.

More on the LG StanbyME Go:

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to enjoy your favorite movies and TV on the go with the StandbyME Go 27″ Full HD HDR Smart LED Briefcase TV from LG. Inside this hard-shell briefcase is a 27″ Full HD display and 4-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system that delivers 20W of immersive sound. Connect to Wi-Fi and browse over 300 free LG channels, watch subscription-based live TV, or access Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and other streaming apps via webOS. The 27″ display conveniently raises up on a built-in stand and can be rotated into portrait mode for better social media browsing. You can even leave it flat to play board games, music, and more.

