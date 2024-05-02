Shure’s legendary SM7B Dynamic Vocal Mic sees rare price drop today down at $359 shipped

While Shure did just launch its new flagship podcast-grade microphone with the new MV7+ USB-C/XLR model, and it is a good one, today we have a relatively rare deal on its professional SM7B Dynamic Vocal Microphone. Amazon is now offering the latest version of the legendary Shure SM7 down at $359 shipped. This regularly $399 XLR mic remains one of the most beloved in the dynamic category and rarely ever goes on sale. Today’s deal takes a solid $40 off the going rate to offer folks a chance to bring home one of the best in its category. The Shure SM7 mic has a storied history dating back to the ‘70s, and the latest iteration on sale here today continues to carry the torch. Head below for more details on the Shure SM7B.

Shure’s SM7B Dynamic Vocal Microphone, described as the “one microphone for everything,” is a versatile and beloved solution for home music recording, podcasting, and streaming, but is regularly used in professional recording studios across the globe as well. This model features the brand’s wide-range frequency response coupled with air suspensions shock isolation and a larger pop filter to help reduce mechanical noise and breathiness. It features a cardioid pickup pattern great for vocals of all sorts, and even works well in close-miking situations for instruments and the like.

As we mentioned above, the new MV7+ USB-C/XLR model from Shure is now out in the wild with a number of enhancements over the previously quite popular solution. It’s not quite as pro-grade as the SM7B, but is still a wonderful solution that delivers both USB and XLR connection options alongside a more affordable $280 price tag. All of the details you need on this new release are waiting in our launch coverage right here.

Shure SM7B Dynamic Vocal Microphone features:

Studio Recording, Home Recording, Podcasting & Streaming. The SM7B Is Trusted By The Worlds Leading Vocalists, Podcasters & Streamers. The SM7B’s Dynamic Cartridge With Smooth, Flat, Wide-range Frequency Response Produces Exceptionally Clean & Natural Reproduction Of Both Music & Speech. Found In The Top Podcasting Studios Around The World, The SM7B Air Suspension Shock Isolation & Pop Filter Eliminate Both Mechanical Noise And Breathiness. So Words Get Through And The Rest Stays Out Of The Mix. Professional Live Streaming Starts With A Microphone Capable Of Capturing Exceptionally Clean And Natural Reproduction Of Both Music And Speech. The SM7B Has Been A Pioneer In Such Abilities For Decades.

