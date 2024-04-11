Shure upgrades its already fantastic podcast mic with the new MV7+ USB-C/XLR model

Shure makes some of the best microphones out there, many of which like the latest SM7 and the popular MV7 USB model appear on screen in the most popular podcasts on the internet. The MV7 models are some of our favorites and the brand has now launched the new next-generation model known as the MV7+ Podcast Microphone. Now available for purchase at $30 more than the previous generation model, be sure to head below to learn more about the enhancements on the new Shure MV7+.

Shure launches new upgraded MV7+ USB-C/XLR podcast mic

Shure says, as the name suggests, the MV7+ is built for discerning podcasters, streamers and musicians. Boasting a host of enhancements, including a refreshed design, onboard lighting, and “powerful” new DSP software features, by all accounts it looks as though Shure as taken what made the original MV7 one of the better broadcasting microphones out there and taken it next level.

The MV7+ provides both USB-C and XLR outputs, allowing to either connect directly to your Mac or PC, or via an XLR cable to an audio interface for a more pro-grade setup.

Alongside Voice Isolation Technology and an improved Auto Level Mode to automatically dial in the best gain and volume settings for your voice/the scenario, you’ll also find some additional helpful features for getting the best audio by way of Shure’s new digital pop filter to remove plosives and unwanted sounds, a real-time Denoiser for reducing unwanted background sound, and some onboard reverb effects to add a bit of life to your voice (plate, hall and studio modes).

Here’s more details on those:

Voice Isolation Technology separates your voice from unwanted background sounds, so you can make perfect recordings every time.

The improved Auto Level Mode adjusts your mic’s gain based on distance, volume and spatial detection for optimized audio levels.

The real-time Denoiser uses cutting-edge DSP technology to eliminate ambient noise in your room.

A new Digital Popper Stopper removes harsh plosive sounds so you can avoid acoustic distractions on your audio tracks and a physical pop filter on camera when you’re filming.

Take advantage of three types of reverb (Plate, Hall, Studio) for enhanced depth and richness in music recordings.

We’ve made a great mic even better with a real-time Denoiser to eliminate distractions, a Digital Popper Stopper for plosive control, three types of reverb onboard, and an improved Auto Level Mode for amazing audio – every time. Add in the LED touch panel with millions of customizable colors, and you’ve got the perfect XLR & USB-C hybrid mic for podcasting, streaming, and recording music

Another modern enhancement here is the onboard customizable LED touch panel. All while adding a touch of modern design to the look and feel, this LED panel offers your choice of millions of colors and touch-to-mute functionality.

The new Shure MV7+ ships with a 3-meter USB-C cable and access to the MOTIV Mix Desktop App where you can “configure the LED touch panel from 16.8 million color options,” access recording features, and much more.

The new mic is now available for purchase at $279 shipped.

