Rare deals hit Skylight’s smart touchscreen home hub and picture frame from $120

Some of you might remember when we featured the latest Skylight Calendar Max, an intelligent home hub of sorts that comes in the form of a tablet where you can organize your calendars, to-do’s, and much more in one central place in the home. While that oversized model is still in the pre-order phase, the brand is now offering some notable Mother’s Day deals on its more modest 10- and 15-inch Skylight Calendars alongside some deals on its equally as attractive Skylight smart digital picture frames as well. Head below for more a closer look.

Skylight Mother’s Day deals:

The Skylight Calendar, as we touched on above, delivers a clean, minimalist tablet-like display that provides a central hub for you and anyone else in the home or office. It is a “WiFi-connected digital display that showcases your family’s schedule with extraordinary clarity, color, and brilliance.” Available in two sizes that are now on sale, the touchscreen displays chore charts, custom lists, meal planning features, weather, a range of custom views, and you can sync it all up with your Google and Apple Calendars as well as Outlook, Coli, and Yahoo platforms. Best of all they are now up to $50 off for Mother’s Day to deliver a relatively rare chance to land one in your abode at a discounted rate:

The Skylight Frame, as the name suggests, takes the brand’s clean tablet-like display and turns it into a digital picture frame with your choice of color. Also available in 10- and 15-inch sizes, it is “a touchscreen digital picture frame that allows you to share photos with your loved ones almost instantly – from anywhere in the world. “ You can preload photos before you gift one to a family member, invite family members to remotely add pictures to the display via the free Skylight mobile app or email, and you can even “pinch, crop and zoom, right from the frame.” Here are the Mother’s Day deals on these:

The Skylight Calendar features:

Skylight Calendar is a WiFi-connected digital display that showcases your family’s schedule with extraordinary clarity, color, and brilliance. Its 10″ HD touchscreen — combined with the free mobile app for on-the-go updates — helps the whole family easily plan and manage events across different views and features. Keep the whole family organized and informed with built-in features like. Streamline and manage tasks, to-dos, and groceries with custom lists that the whole family can access directly on the device or on the go in the free mobile app.

