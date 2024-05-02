Sonos Sub Gen 3 drops to $639 in official refurbished sale (Orig. $799), more

Sonos is currently offering its in-house refurbished Sub Gen 3 for $639 shipped. This drops from its usual $799 price tag down to the lowest we’ve seen. It was last on sale for $700 back at the very beginning of spring as the year’s only discount. Now, you can save $160 and lock-in a notable home theater upgrade for completing your Sonos setup.

The Sonos Sub Gen 3 pairs with any other speakers in your home theater setup to enrich the lower end of the spectrum. If your existing Arc or Beam soundbar could use some more bass, or you just like that kind of audio and want to add this onto the lead deal, the Sonos Sub is perfect for the job. It has two force-canceling woofers positioned face-to-face in the cabinet to deliver powerful bass with minimal distortion.

Also on sale, the in-house refurbished treatment is being applied to the Sonos Sub Mini. This compact subwoofer is getting in on the savings for one of the very first times now that it drops to $349. You’d normally pay $429 while now also taking advantage of the second-best price to date. This model is a better companion to the Sonos Beam and Ray soundbars, but works with everything in the Sonos stable. It dishes out less bass than the Gen 3 model above, but will definitely help round out the soundstage while costing you less cash.

Sonos Sub Gen 3 features:

Want to add some oomph to your Sonos system? Check out the updated Sonos Sub. Enrich your home theater system with deep, low-end rumble by adding the Sub to a Playbar, Beam, or Arc sound bar. You can also use it with an Amp or your One, One SL, or Five speakers to add a major bass boost to your music. Like its popular predecessor, it has two force-canceling woofers positioned face-to-face in the cabinet to deliver powerful bass with minimal distortion. It also still has those glossy good looks. But the new version has increased memory and processing power for better performance now, and as it gets updated in years to come.

