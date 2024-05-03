AirPods 3 pack Spatial Audio, 30 hours of listening, and more at $140 (Reg. $169)

Amazon now offers the latest Apple AirPods 3 for $139.99 shipped. Today’s offer drops from $169 in order to save you $29. It’s the first price cut in months and is one of the first chances to save in 2024. This also matches the all-time low on this model with the Lightning-enabled charging case. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac and head below for a full breakdown of what to expect.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

If you’re in the market for the best earbuds that Apple has to offer, Amazon’s spring sale is delivering an entirely new all-time low on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. The usual $249 price tag is no more, and instead, you’ll be able to save $59 with a discount down to $190.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

