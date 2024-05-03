Garmin Lily 2 smartwatch sees first discounts starting at $200 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the first price cut on the new Garmin Lily 2 Smartwatch. This sleek fitness tracker just launched earlier in the year and now sells for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the usual $250 price tag and the only offer so far. It’s, of course, a new all-time low and a well-timed offer for bringing home a stylish, yet powerful workout companion. You can also swap in one of the more premium designs with a leather band at $249.99, down from $300 for the first time.

As one of the more recent additions to the Garmin fitness tracker lineup, the new Lily 2 Smartwatch launched just at the beginning of the year with an array of workout features packed into its circular design. Including the ability to track everything from heart rate and sleep to respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, hydration, and more into Apple Health, there’s also up to 5-day battery life and more.

If you’re looking for an even more capable tracker, Garmin’s new nap-tracking Venu 3 smartwatch is easily one of the best on the market right now. It does drop some of the sleeker stylings of the Lily 2, but makes up for it with an even more robust lineup of onboard fitness features, longer 14-day battery life, and a larger 1.4-inch AMOLED display. Plus, it’s down to $400 with a $50 spring discount.

Garmin Lily 2 Smartwatch features:

Small, stylish smartwatch complements your look with a unique patterned lens that, with a tap, reveals a bright touchscreen display. Metal watch case with a silicone band; plus, choose between two band colors, so you can find the perfect piece to fit your look. Stay fashion-forward 24/7, and get a more complete picture of your health with up to 5 days of battery life

