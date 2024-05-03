Nanoleaf offers up to $190 off epic Star Wars Day smart lighting bundles, plus launch deal on new Matter lightstrip

Nanoleaf, one of our favorite smart lighting brands, has launched a wide ranging Star Wars Day sale offering some solid deals on a series of its Line, Triangle, mini Triangle, and more intelligent wall lighting panel bundles. There’s even some sweet custom bundles that consist of various shapes you can use to create the perfect lit-up Tie Fighter or Baby Yoda up on your wall. We will explore all of the deals down below, but the brand is also debuting its new Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lightstrip with a notable pre-order deal attached ahead of the mid-May shipping window. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of it.

New Nanoleaf Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lightstrip

Firstly, let’s take a look at the new Nanoleaf Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lightstrip. Perfect for adding backlit illumination throughout your space, whether it’s along the baseboards, behind furniture, or under shelves for some epic multi-color under glow, its spans 16.4 feet and includes all of the usual intelligence the brand’s lighting rigs are known for.

There are 60 addressable color zones along the strip with 16+ million color choices, vibrant gradients, and dynamic lighting effects at your finger tips (everything can be customized and controlled via the attached remote, the Nanoleaf app or with voice command via your smart home ecosystem).

Alongside the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, this time around Nanoleaf has equipped its lightstrip with Matter to support a wide-range of compatible Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings integrations. But best of all, you can land a sweet launch deal to score them at a discount when they start shipping in “mid May.”

NEW Nanoleaf Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lightstrip $63 (Reg. $70) Using code HDLS10 at checkout

(Reg. $70)

Nanoleaf Star Wars Day bundle deals:

As promised, and as you can see in the epic imagery atop this post, there are also some awesome custom bundles available as part of the brand’s May the 4th sale event. You’ll find all of the Dark and Light Side bundle deals waiting on this special landing page and there are some highlights waiting down below as well:

Dark Small Baby Gu Bundle features:

Vibrant high-contrast RGB lighting animations are strong with this May the 4th dark side inspired bundle. Don’t be fooled by the 360º ultra black panels–this bundle featuring Black Hexagons and Mini Triangles still pack a punch! Ultra Black Shapes Hexagon Light Panels 9x…Ultra Black Shapes Mini Triangle Light Panels 10x…Controller 1x, and more.



