Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved monitor hits $1,100 ($700 off), more from $360

Update: Best Buy has dropped the price back to the all-time low of $1,099.99 shipped, along with a free 6-month subscription of Webroot Internet Security.

Best Buy is offering the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor for $1,199.99 shipped. Down from $1,800, after falling recently from its original $2,200 price tag, we first saw it hit $1,100 back during Black Friday sales. Since the beginning of the new year we’ve seen regular discounts of varying degree, with it having spent the first two months dropping to $1,152 at the lowest. We saw it return to the all-time low at the top of the month, with today’s deal coming in as a smaller 33% markdown off its new going rate that returns costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked since its release. It also matches the price over at Amazon and directly from Samsung as well.

This 49-inch gaming monitor delivers a 1440p resolution on an 1800R curved panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. It features DisplayHDR 400 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring a vibrant and clear picture with the elimination of input latency, screen tearing, and stuttering during gaming and video playback. You can even turn the single monitor into two displays letting you stream and interact with your followers on one side while continuing to play your game on the other.

Through its gaming hub, you’ll get instant access to your streaming services and connected consoles. And what if you need to monitor or adjust certain settings like FPS, HDR, screen ratios, etc.? Well, you can do it all from the game bar without ever leaving the active screen. It has a DisplayPort input, HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB hub that gives you plenty of connectivity options to hook up to your favorite devices while enjoying a streamlined battlestation setup.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor features:

OLED & NEO QUANTUM PROCESSOR PRO: With the advanced Neo Quantum Processor Pro, every frame on the OLED panel is instantly analyzed and optimized for maximum quality; Colors, shades and contrast come together to deliver a bright, brilliant picture

49″ DUAL QHD: A screen as wide as two quad high definition monitors delivers maximum space to take in all the pin-sharp detail; It wraps around your field of vision with 1800R curvature to put you fully into your character’s shoes

DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 400: Uncover every secret with infinite expression; See true black and dark colors on screen without pixel light bleed for supreme color and depth expression in every game

0.03ms(GTG) RESPONSE TIME & 240Hz REFRESH RATE: Samsung OLED with Quantum Dot technology delivers 0.03ms(GTG) response time; HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections keep you ahead of the competition with the 240Hz refresh rate

AMD FREESYNC PREMIUM PRO: Hyper action made seamless; Fast-action and complex game scenes are projected stably and stutter-free with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to power your competitive edge

WHERE GAMING COMES TOGETHER: Gaming Hub allows instant access to streaming services and consoles; Smooth visuals and responsive gameplay are powered by Samsung’s advanced game streaming technology without downloads – just turn on and play*

GAME BAR: Now, you can easily view the status of the most important settings such as FPS or HDR; Modify the screen ratio, zoom in on the Minimap, or change the game picture mode without ever leaving your game screen**

