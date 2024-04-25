Razer’s Kaira HyperSpeed wireless Xbox/PC gaming headset hits new $90 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering its best price on the black edition of the Razer Kaira HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S that is down to $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, we have only seen two minor discounts and one major one to the former $94 low since its release last spring. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention from February by $4 and lands as a new all-time Amazon low. You’ll also find the white edition of the Xbox model down to $104 and the PlayStation model slightly discounted to $121, which we have never seen fall lower than $115 on Amazon.

The Kaira HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC consoles, featuring TriForce 50mm drivers with titanium-coated diaphragms for improved clarity and wrapped within breathable FlowKnit memory foam cushions that “minimize sweat and heat build-up” while keeping you comfortable for those longer gaming sessions. With the included Razer HyperSpeed wireless dongle you’ll be able to connect to your gaming system via a USB port to achieve a 2.4GHz connection that “ensures seamless, low latency audio.” It also sports a 30-hour battery life and a Razer HyperClear mic that suppresses background noise for far clearer communication with your fellow gamers.

As an alternative battlestation upgrade, you can also check out the ongoing deal for the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset that is compatible with PC and PS4/5 consoles. It offers up to 120 hours of battery life on a single charge paired with an overall design focused on comfort – it even has a removable noise-cancelling microphone with an indicator light to alert you when your mic is active or not. If you’ve been considering a new monitor, check out the ongoing deal for the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor. While its no longer sitting at the all-time low, it only raised in price by $100 to $1,200, which still gives you $600 in savings. It delivers a 1440p resolution on an 1800R curved panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, as well as a whole bunch of features like its built-in gaming hub that allows you to make setting adjustments without ever having to leave your active screen. You can also head over to our Best PC Gaming Deals hub when you’re done shopping through the above deals for more gaming-related devices.

Razer Kaira HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset features:

RAZER HYPERSPEED WIRELESS — Delivering an ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection via its included USB Type C dongle, the headset ensures seamless, low latency audio that meets the demands of competitive gaming on numerous platforms

TRIFORCE TITANIUM 50MM DRIVERS — With titanium-coated diaphragms for added clarity, these drivers can tune highs, mids, and lows separately—producing rich, full-range sound for deeper gaming immersion

RAZER HYPERCLEAR CARDIOID MIC — Always be heard loud and clear with the bendable mic has been fine-tuned to suppress background noise from the back and sides for greater voice isolation

LOW LATENCY BLUETOOTH MODE — Toggle Gaming Mode when connected to a Bluetooth device by triple-tap and holding the SmartSwitch Button for reduced audio latency and smoother performance with smartphones, tablets, and handheld gaming devices

FLOWKNIT MEMORY FOAM CUSHIONS — The ear cushions’ breathable weave minimizes sweat and heat build-up, while their ultra-soft foam greatly reduces the headset’s clamping force for snug, comfortable support during gaming marathons

UP TO 30 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE — Enjoy countless hours of non-stop use with optimized power management that allows for more gaming and less charging

DESIGNED FOR XBOX — Officially licensed and developed alongside Xbox to deliver the best gaming experience possible

