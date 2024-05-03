The 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro config you actually want is $300 off at new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Apple 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,599 shipped. This is an elevated configuration that includes 36GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It would normally set you back $2,899 and is now down to the best price yet. Deals on these higher-end models have been on the rarer side since launching last fall, and now you can save $300 while locking in a new all-time low. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on a MacBook with more than 8GB of RAM, Best Buy has your back today with Apple’s latest release and its 36GB of onboard memory. There’s plenty more to like about the new MacBook Pro, and we break that down below the fold.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway that you can check out in our hands-on look?

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 11-core CPU, and comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. This model backs that with elevated 36GB of RAM as well as 512GB of onboard storage.

16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The Apple M3 Pro chip, with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. M3 Max, with an up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, drives extreme performance for the most advanced workflows like rendering intricate 3D content or developing transformer models with billions of parameters. The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1000 nits of brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go.

