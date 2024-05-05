Save on your next ride or food orders with these discounted Uber gift cards from $45, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering folks a chance to score some essentially free Uber money by way of discounted gift cards. We are also tracking a one day deal on Chipotle gift cards and an ongoing discount on Nintendo eShop credit. These discounted gift cards, as we have mentioned in the past, are a great way to essentially trade some money in for more money. I mean, if you’re going to use Uber (Eats or rides) at all over the next few months or more (the “funds do not expire”), it makes sense to load your account up with some discounted credit. This, on top of what feels like a relatively regular string of promotions the service offers in various ways, can really help to bring the price down on what can sometimes be expensive food and people deliveries. Head below for more details and additional gift card deals.

Much of the sentiment above applies to the discounted Nintendo eShop gift card below – anyone who’s going to buy some games on Nintendo digital storefront at any point might as well grab one of these first – as well as the Chipotle cards. Okay sure, not everyone loves the (sorta) Mexican-inspired assembly line burrito chain, but if you do, Best Buy is offering 10% off various denominations of gift cards today starting from $22.50.

Uber Gift Card details:

By using this gift card, you accept the following terms and conditions: This card is redeemable via the Uber or Uber Eats app within the U.S. in cities where Uber or Uber Eats is available. Funds do not expire. The card is non-reloadable and, except where required by law, cannot be redeemed for cash, refunded, or returned.



