ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono M5 and M5s 12K resin 3D printers start from $310 low (Save up to $230)

The official ANYCUBIC Amazon storefront is offering the Photon Mono M5 12K Resin 3D Printer for $309.98 shipped. Recently fetching $430, and down from its original $600 MSRP from its release in early 2023, this 3D printer has already seen quite a few discounts since the new year began, with most of them repeating to the same $310 low and the others ending at higher rates. Today’s deal comes in to continue this trend as a 28% markdown off the going rate that lands as a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You’ll also find the upgraded, Photon Mono M5s sitting at its all-time low of $369.99 shipped as well.

The Photon Mono M5 boasts a 10.1-inch 12K monochrome LCD screen with a 11520×5120 resolution and a 480:1 contrast ratio that allows it to print incredibly precise details “as fine as human hair with sharp edges and distinct contours.” It provides an improved slicing experience in punching, supporting, shelling, and layout arrangement, with its new algorithm also reducing damage to your model’s surface for a far easier creation support and bottom valve removal. This updated software also allows for one-click repairs of damaged models and gives a much more user-friendly experience than past models. Through the companion app you’ll also be able to access online slicing, one-click printing, and even monitor your printing progress in real-time – all through your smartphone. With this device, you’ll be able to create the realistic models of your dreams, up to 7.87 inches by 8.58 inches by 4.84 inches.

The upgraded Photon Mono M5s offers the same performance and features as the above model, with a few small but notable differences. First, its sensors have been upgraded to eliminate risks of leveling failure while achieving a printing speed of 105mm per hour. Next, its software has also received upgrades, with a new “intelligent mode” that can match exposure parameters according to the printed model’s details and dimensions.

Other Notable ANYCUBIC 3D Printer discounts:

And if you’re a beginner to the world of 3D printer, check out our past coverage of the Anycubic Kobra Plus 3D Printer. This FDM 3D printer adopts Anycubic LeviQ auto-leveling system with 25-point precise leveling up, making leveling and printing accessible in one touch, with easy control for a more intelligent printing experience.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5 3D Printer features:

【10.1’’ 12K High Resolution】Anycubic Photon Mono M5 boasts a 10.1-inch monochrome LCD screen with 11520*5120 resolution, bringing model details to life with near-microscopic precision. Additionally, the impressive contrast ratio of 480:1, ensuring that the edges well-defined

【Anycubic APP】With the Anycubic APP, users can achieve online slicing, one-click printing, and monitor printing progress from their smartphones. The APP also supports OTA online upgrades, enabling to unlock new features anytime, anywhere. And the practical help center allows to view tutorials at any time to enhance printing experience

【Upgraded Slicer Software】Anycubic Photon Workshop 3.1 offers an improved slicing experience in punching, supporting, shelling, and layout arranging. The new support algorithm reduces damage to the model surface, making support and bottom valve removal easier. In additional, the software allows for one-click repair of damaged models and significantly improves slicing speed, resulting in a more user-friendly experience

【Stable print structure】Photon Mono M5 Adopts a high-stability and precision dual linear rails lead screw Z axis, combined with a high-wear-resistant POM clearance nut, to ensure the precise operation of the Z-axis micron-level without shaking, effectively eliminating the layer grain and displaying the beauty of details

【Improve print success rate】Using the laser-engraving process for the printing platform, allows the build plate to have a better flatness than the sandblasting platforms, which can effectively enhance the adhesion of the model, reduce the situation of the printing model falling off and warping, and greatly improve the printing success rate

