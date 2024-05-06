Apple’s new upgraded 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM falls to $1,549 ($150 off), more

Today we are tracking some notable deals on Apple’s 2024 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. While you will find the base model marked down to $1,149.99 shipped in various colorways with the on-page coupon via Amazon, the elevated and more powerful configurations many folks are after with this new release are also seeing notable deals. The regularly $1,699 15-inch MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD is now selling from $1,549 shipped in various color options. This is around $30 less than we saw early last month on these upgraded configs and a wonderful time to score the larger-screened MacBook Air – it made our dreams come true after getting a chance to go hands-on with it at release. Additional deals await below.

The latest MacBook Air essentially pulls from the previous generation version, ups the screen real estate, and enhances the internals, for the most part, across the board. It was an immediate purchase for many of us around here, coming complete with Apple’s latest M3 silicon, Wi-Fi 6E support, dual external display support in clamshell mode, a new anodization seal to help mitigate unsightly fingerprints, and Apple’s latest 3-microphone array backed by Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes for enhanced call clarity and more.

We detailed the differences compared to the previous-gen model alongside our personal impressions on Apple’s 2024 15-inch M3 MacBook Air over on 9to5Mac.

Need some new wireless buds to go with your slick new MacBook Air? Apple’s upgraded AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging case are now back down at $180 shipped on Amazon. And we are also tracking some big-time deals on the Beats Studio Buds and Beats Studio Buds+ as some of the lowest prices we have tracked on both went live over the weekend – the details are waiting for you right here.

Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air features:

The Midnight Apple 15″ MacBook Air now features the Apple M3 chip, which has many improvements over its predecessor, the M2. The Apple M3 8-Core Chip provides the power and performance efficiency needed to handle all your creative workflows. Now built on 3nm process technology, the M3 8-Core Chip is combined with a 10-Core GPU. The next-gen GPU features Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and mesh shading, all of which significantly increase performance for the most demanding creative apps and games.

