Apple’s latest 10-core 512GB M3 24-inch iMac now $150 off at $1,550, or base model at $1,150

Amazon is now offering notable price drops on Apple’s latest M3 24-inch iMac. After coming away impressed with the all-in-one desktop machine, we are also now seeing some of the better prices yet. Firstly, you can score the 24-inch iMac M3 with the 8-core GPU and 256GB of storage space starting from $1,149.99 shipped, down from the $1,299 list price to undercut our previous mention by $49 and match the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for most colorways this year. Folks interested in the upgraded 10-core GPU with 512GB of internal storage space, it is now selling from $1,549.99 shipped. This one carries a $1,699 list, is now nearly $150 off, and is undercutting our last mention by about $44. Hit the jump for more details.

Apple’s latest M3 24-inch iMac once again delivers on the clean, all-in-one desktop experience from the outside with a number of different color options up for grabs. But where it really takes a step up from previous-releases is on the inside.

Centered around Apple’s M3 silicon, the performance in our experience is leaps and bounds better than the previous M1 offerings (there never was an M2 release). It powers the 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors alongside the 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality three-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

If you’re looking to take a latest-generation Mac experience on-the-go instead, scope out the deal we featured on Apple’s new upgraded 15-inch M3 MacBook Air this morning. Alongside a deal on the base model, the more sought-after 16GB variant is now $150 off at Amazon for one of the lowest we have tracked.

Apple’s latest M3 24-inch iMac features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip from Apple. From creating presentations to gaming, you’ll fly through work and play. The all-in-one desktop design is strikingly thin, comes in four vibrant colors, and becomes the centerpiece of any room. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display features 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors. Everything from streaming movies to editing photos is vivid and colorful.

