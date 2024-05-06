Motorola’s beloved MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter hits one of its best prices at $55

Over at Amazon today, you’ll find one of the best prices we have tracked on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter at $54.99 shipped. This one carries a regular price at $90 directly from Motorola and is now at the best price we can find. Landing on par with the lowest total we have tracked from Amazon in well over a year now, today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by a few bucks to upgrade your in-car entertainment system. A favorite around here and widely considered to be a best-in-class solution, the MA1 upgrades your setup with Android Auto support and wireless connectivity. Hit the jump for more details.

Allowing users to side-step ever having to plug a smartphone in physically, it provides a wireless connection point to your car’s entertainment/audio system. Simply jack it into your ride over USB-A and you’re, more or less, ready to go – hit up our hands-on review for a detailed look at the user experience.

While there are typically some more affordable options when it comes to a wireless Android Auto solution, pricing on the trusted Motorola MA1 is notably competitive today. We tend to offer up some less pricey options, like this Teeran model, but it is the same price as Motorola’s today and doesn’t have the same 9to5Google seal of approval either.

Elsewhere in discounted Android gear today, this morning saw a new Amazon all-time low go live on Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. S Pen in tow, you can now land the latest iteration of this Android tablet at up to $140 off the going rate with pricing starting from $230 shipped. All of the details are right here.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter features:

The power of your phone on your car screen. Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use your phone in the car. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to Android Auto on your car display to make it even easier get all your favorite maps, media and messaging apps on your car display.

