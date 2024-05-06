Samsung’s 120Hz 4K 65-inch The Frame TV with AirPlay 2 now $402 off at $1,598 for today only

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,000, we’ve already seen a few big discounts on the different sizes of Samsung’s Frame TV series since the new year began, with the 65-inch model kicking off 2024 at $1,598 back in January with a drop to the $1,398 low a month later. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate that gives you $400 in savings and lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. You can find it $2 lower over at Amazon as well.

The Frame TV delivers a more streamlined and sleek design over the common black plastic bezels of other models that give it the appearance of a picture frame when not in use – you even get access to a large database of over 2,000 gallery-quality artworks that can be set on the screen or use your own photos. A substantial upgrade to existing home theater systems, it provides a 2160p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and can produce 100% color volume in the DCI P3 color space, the same format used for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Other notable features include AirPlay 2 support, four HDMI ports, and an on-board smart streaming technology.

Other Samsung Best Buy Frame TV discounts:

If you’ve been considering a new monitor for your battlestation, check out the ongoing deal for the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor. While its no longer sitting at the all-time low, it only raised in price by $100 to $1,200, which still gives you $600 in savings – plus you still get the free 6 months of Webroot Internet Security. It delivers a 1440p resolution on an 1800R curved panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, as well as a whole bunch of features like its built-in gaming hub that allows you to make setting adjustments without ever having to leave your active screen. You can also head over to our Best PC Gaming Deals hub when you’re done shopping through the above deals for more gaming-related devices.

Samsung 65-inch Frame QLED 4k UHD Smart TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories display what you love on The Frame, the picture frame like TV. See everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.¹ ¹QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

