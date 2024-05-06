Stow a key, show off Apple Card, or your love for Game Boy with elago MagSafe wallets from $16

A selection of noteworthy MagSafe-compatible Wallets are now on sale thanks to some markdowns and on-page coupons offered by elago’s official Amazon storefront. Right now you can score the elago 2-Card + 1-Key Magnetic Wallet for $16.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, check out with $35+ of items shipped by Amazon to score free shipping. Typically priced at $19, today’s deal takes 15% off, which is actually a pretty notable discount for elago. In fact, today’s offer is the best price we’ve tracked on this wallet to date. If you’re sick of carrying a thick wallet and would like to streamline your EDC, elago is here to help. Not only can this wallet stow two cards, it’s also able to hold a common house key. This makes it a clear winner for anyone that wants to also kick the need for a keyring to the curb. With magnets inside, this wallet can snap onto any iPhone released in the last few years, barring iPhone SE. More specifically, you’ll need to have an iPhone 12 or later to have a device that supports MagSafe. Continue reading to find more of elago’s MagSafe wallets on sale.

More elago MagSafe Wallets:

If your current smartphone doesn’t support MagSafe, you can buy one of these ESR Compatible with MagSafe Rings for as low as $12.79 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon as been clipped. These generally fetch $16, so you’re saving anywhere from 15%-20% depending on which ring you end up choosing. This is a great way to bring a unique iPhone feature to an Android handset or one of Apple’s older smartphones.

elago 2-Card + 1-Key Magnetic Wallet features:

This new card pocket is magnetic and compatible with MagSafe phones! It can hold up to two cards and a key, so you can always have your ID, credit card, and house/office key with you. A finger groove was designed near the bottom of the card pocket for ergonomic grip and a small card removal aid was added to the bottom to help push the cards out.

The top part is made from durable silicone material to make it last and to help keep its form over time. Silicone adds excellent grip to your phone all while protecting your cards from scratches. The magnets at the bottom are covered by polycarbonate to ensure they are protected and held snug.

