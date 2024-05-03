Embrace the Dark Side with CASETiFY’s new Star Wars Apple gear accessory collection from $35

CASETiFY is unleashing its new official Star Wars collection today with a series of fresh new iPhone 15 case designs alongside Apple Watch bands, AirPods cases, MagSafe chargers, and more. This certainly isn’t the first time it has taken its gear to a galaxy far, far away, and likely won’t be the last, but this time it is clearly embracing the Dark Side. Featuring a range of Galactic Empire, Darth Vader and Death Star designs, this time it is trading in the more colorful approach it took on last year’s collection to bow down to the Dark Lord of the Sith. Now available for purchase on this special landing page, we will dive into some of our favorites of the bunch down below.

Embrace the Dark Side with CASETiFY’s new Star Wars Day gear

One design that immediately caught my attention from the new CASETiFY collection is the Darth Vader Helmet SPECIAL EDITION Leather iPhone 14 or 15 case. We have seen plenty of sweet official Star Wars designs from the brand in the past, but there’s just something about the 3D look the debossed treatment on this one that stands out for me (pictured above). Sometimes the price of the CASETiFY gear seems a but much when you’re talking about some flat print on the back of a basic case, but this is certainly doing everything it can to deliver a premium cover for your premium handset.

Celebrate the Galactic Empire with one of the most iconic villains of all time. Inspired by Darth Vader at the height of his immense power, this special-edition phone case accentuates the Lord’s signature helmet with a luxurious embossed finish, offering a premium touch to your device.

I personally might have stuck with an entirely black-on-black vibe and done away with the text work on the design, but the hit of red does add some pop to the overall look here.

The new Darth Vader Helmet SPECIAL EDITION Leather iPhone case is now available for purchase at $75.

Another notable look for me in the collection is the Darth Vader Powerthru Power Bank made to look like the classic Dark Lord’s chest plate. Offering up a sort of slightly retro-vibe, this is another design that would have hit alot harder for me without the text, but I’m just clearly the type that wants things as clean as possible to let the artwork really shine.

The Darth Vader Chest Plate Powerthru Power Bank carries a $125 MSRP.

Our second STAR WARS installment has officially landed! Embark on a series of galactic adventures with a limited-edition laser etched Death Star inspired phone case and special-edition accessories designed with colors, logos and icons inspired by the Dark Lord of the Sith.

Browse through the rest of the new CASETiFY Dark Side Star Wars Day collection right here for a closer look at the rest of the designs for your AirPods, MacBook, iPhone, Apple Watch, and more starting from $35.

